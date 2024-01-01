rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767791
Three ironworkers on girder with steam and rooftops in background, New York City (1904) by Thornton Oakley

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
