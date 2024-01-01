rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767795
She bent down over the dead monk / Alice Barber Stephens. (1900) by Alice Barber Stephens
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

She bent down over the dead monk / Alice Barber Stephens. (1900) by Alice Barber Stephens

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11767795

View License

She bent down over the dead monk / Alice Barber Stephens. (1900) by Alice Barber Stephens

More