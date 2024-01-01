rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767797
Face of blonde girl with earrings (1923 April) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
View License

