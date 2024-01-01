rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767802
James Wilson, the Vermont globe-maker, Bradford, Vermont, 1810 (between 1900 and 1943) by Roy Frederic Heinrich
James Wilson, the Vermont globe-maker, Bradford, Vermont, 1810 (between 1900 and 1943) by Roy Frederic Heinrich

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11767802

View License

James Wilson, the Vermont globe-maker, Bradford, Vermont, 1810 (between 1900 and 1943) by Roy Frederic Heinrich

