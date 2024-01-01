https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767805Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe girl who gave him the cold shoulder / John Held, Jr. (ca 1923) by John Held and Jr John HeldOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11767805View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 928 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1771 x 2290 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1771 x 2290 px | 300 dpi | 11.63 MBFree DownloadThe girl who gave him the cold shoulder / John Held, Jr. (ca 1923) by John Held and Jr John HeldMore