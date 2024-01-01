rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767821
With the H.E. guns, by Frederick Palmer (1915) by Edward Penfield
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

With the H.E. guns, by Frederick Palmer (1915) by Edward Penfield

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11767821

View License

With the H.E. guns, by Frederick Palmer (1915) by Edward Penfield

More