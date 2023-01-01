Vintage postage stamp mockup psd Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium Royalty Free PSD Mockup ID : 11768736 View License Editorial use only

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 130.73 MB Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi