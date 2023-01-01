https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771398Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Colorful leaf branches, Japanese botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11771398View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3928 x 2618 pxCompatible with :PNG Colorful leaf branches, Japanese botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More