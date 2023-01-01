https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771594Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextPicture frame mockup, Van Gogh's Almond Blossoms painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 11771594View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3480 x 3480 px | 300 dpi | 185.18 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3480 x 3480 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Picture frame mockup, Van Gogh's Almond Blossoms painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More