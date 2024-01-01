rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778575
Sliced green bell peppers psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sliced green bell peppers psd

All photos are property of USDA with unlimited rights to the use and redistribution of the images. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Free
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
11778575

View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Compatible with :

Sliced green bell peppers psd

More