Antique Print of Ivory Carvings from section VIII plate IV. by G.A. Audsley-Japanese sculpture. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11785791

View License

