https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789413Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese ocean wave, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 11789413View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4500 x 2532 px | 300 dpi | 93.92 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 2532 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese ocean wave, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More