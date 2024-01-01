rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790390
Antique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Antique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11790390

View License

Antique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More