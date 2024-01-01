https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791291Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's two Japanese men, vintage illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11791291View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9597 x 5398 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9597 x 5398 px | 300 dpi | 296.46 MBFree DownloadHokusai's two Japanese men, vintage illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More