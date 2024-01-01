rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796406
Shield-back Side Chair with Carved Flowers and Inlaid Patera by Steven Badlam
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shield-back Side Chair with Carved Flowers and Inlaid Patera by Steven Badlam

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Shield-back Side Chair with Carved Flowers and Inlaid Patera by Steven Badlam

More