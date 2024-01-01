https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796618Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlaque with the Arms of a Cardinal of the Bussi FamilyOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2801 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3736 x 4668 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3736 x 4668 px | 300 dpi | 99.86 MBFree DownloadPlaque with the Arms of a Cardinal of the Bussi FamilyMore