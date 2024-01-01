https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797680Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTable Bell by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory and Johann Gregor HeroldtOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2163 x 2704 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2163 x 2704 px | 300 dpi | 8.15 MBFree DownloadTable Bell by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory and Johann Gregor HeroldtMore