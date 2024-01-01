https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798240Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProfile Study of a Young Woman by Gertrude KasebierOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11798240View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 976 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2848 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4608 x 5663 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4608 x 5663 px | 300 dpi | 149.36 MBFree DownloadProfile Study of a Young Woman by Gertrude KasebierMore