https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798251Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan's Under-Kimono (Juban) with Matsushima (Pine Islands) by Kamisaka SekkaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11798251View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6977 x 6977 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6977 x 6977 px | 300 dpi | 278.58 MBFree DownloadMan's Under-Kimono (Juban) with Matsushima (Pine Islands) by Kamisaka SekkaMore