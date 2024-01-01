rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798258
Flattened Bottle with Lotus Scroll Design in Iron Glaze
Flattened Bottle with Lotus Scroll Design in Iron Glaze

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11798258

View License

Flattened Bottle with Lotus Scroll Design in Iron Glaze

