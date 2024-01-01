https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798519Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEly Cathedral From Bishop'S Green by Frederick H EvansOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11798519View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 925 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2699 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3349 x 4343 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3349 x 4343 px | 300 dpi | 83.27 MBFree DownloadEly Cathedral From Bishop'S Green by Frederick H EvansMore