rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798558
Sake Bottle with Plum, Bamboo, and Pine Motifs
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sake Bottle with Plum, Bamboo, and Pine Motifs

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11798558

View License

Sake Bottle with Plum, Bamboo, and Pine Motifs

More