https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798565Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVirgin of the Rosary (Virgen del Rosario) by Unidentified sculptor and Polychromed by Felipe de EstradaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11798565View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5389 x 8084 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5389 x 8084 px | 300 dpi | 249.32 MBFree DownloadVirgin of the Rosary (Virgen del Rosario) by Unidentified sculptor and Polychromed by Felipe de EstradaMore