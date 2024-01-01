rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798565
Virgin of the Rosary (Virgen del Rosario) by Unidentified sculptor and Polychromed by Felipe de Estrada
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11798565

View License

