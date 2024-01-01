rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799859
Shoeshine Stand, Southeastern United States by Walker Evans
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shoeshine Stand, Southeastern United States by Walker Evans

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11799859

View License

Shoeshine Stand, Southeastern United States by Walker Evans

More