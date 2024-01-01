https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799863Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStylized Mask of a Rakan; A Principle Disciple of the Buddha by Ozaki KokusaiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11799863View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1110 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2245 x 2077 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2245 x 2077 px | 300 dpi | 9.1 MBFree DownloadStylized Mask of a Rakan; A Principle Disciple of the Buddha by Ozaki KokusaiMore