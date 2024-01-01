rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799863
Stylized Mask of a Rakan; A Principle Disciple of the Buddha by Ozaki Kokusai
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stylized Mask of a Rakan; A Principle Disciple of the Buddha by Ozaki Kokusai

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11799863

View License

Stylized Mask of a Rakan; A Principle Disciple of the Buddha by Ozaki Kokusai

More