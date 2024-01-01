https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799914Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClose No. 80 High Street (#11) by Thomas AnnanOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11799914View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 957 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2792 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3550 x 4451 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3550 x 4451 px | 300 dpi | 90.46 MBFree DownloadClose No. 80 High Street (#11) by Thomas AnnanMore