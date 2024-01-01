https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799940Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEwer Stand with Scenes from the Book of Genesis by Pierre ReymondOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11799940View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1199 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1926 x 1924 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1926 x 1924 px | 300 dpi | 10.79 MBFree DownloadEwer Stand with Scenes from the Book of Genesis by Pierre ReymondMore