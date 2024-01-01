https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBucchero Oinochoe with Feline and PalmettesOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11799976View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 866 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2525 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4311 x 5976 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4311 x 5976 px | 300 dpi | 73.75 MBFree DownloadBucchero Oinochoe with Feline and PalmettesMore