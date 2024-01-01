https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799977Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCarnarvon Castle, Interior, Looking Towards The Eagle Tower by Francis BedfordOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11799977View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 872 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2544 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4663 x 3389 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4663 x 3389 px | 300 dpi | 90.47 MBFree DownloadCarnarvon Castle, Interior, Looking Towards The Eagle Tower by Francis BedfordMore