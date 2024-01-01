https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799990Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDoorway with Arms of the Counts of ChazayOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11799990View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2734 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6218 x 7960 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6218 x 7960 px | 300 dpi | 283.24 MBFree DownloadDoorway with Arms of the Counts of ChazayMore