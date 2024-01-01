rawpixel
Tomb of Zinat Algiya in the Husainabad Imambara Complex by Samuel Bourne
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11799997

View License

