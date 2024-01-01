https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800056Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClose No. 193 High Street (#9) by Thomas AnnanOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800056View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 982 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2865 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3594 x 4391 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3594 x 4391 px | 300 dpi | 90.35 MBFree DownloadClose No. 193 High Street (#9) by Thomas AnnanMore