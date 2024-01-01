https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800059Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVue Generale De La Citudelle Avec Le Cairo #162 by Adelphoi ZangakiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11800059View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 953 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2780 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4463 x 3545 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4463 x 3545 px | 300 dpi | 90.58 MBFree DownloadVue Generale De La Citudelle Avec Le Cairo #162 by Adelphoi ZangakiMore