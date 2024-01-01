https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800076Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrederick H. Evans, 1853-1943: Ten Photographs by Frederick H EvansOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800076View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 958 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2794 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4063 x 5089 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4063 x 5089 px | 300 dpi | 59.21 MBFree DownloadFrederick H. Evans, 1853-1943: Ten Photographs by Frederick H EvansMore