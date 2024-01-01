https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800079Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWinchester - Carved Head by Frederick H EvansOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800079View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 936 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2731 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4008 x 5136 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4008 x 5136 px | 300 dpi | 58.94 MBFree DownloadWinchester - Carved Head by Frederick H EvansMore