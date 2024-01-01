https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800080Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEly Cathedral: An Octagon Arch by Frederick H EvansOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800080View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2734 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4113 x 5266 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4113 x 5266 px | 300 dpi | 62.02 MBFree DownloadEly Cathedral: An Octagon Arch by Frederick H EvansMore