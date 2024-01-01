rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800219
Cup Plate by Boston and Sandwich Glass Factory
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cup Plate by Boston and Sandwich Glass Factory

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11800219

View CC0 License

Cup Plate by Boston and Sandwich Glass Factory

More