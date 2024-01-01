rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800699
Pyramids Of El-Geezeh (from the Southwest) by Francis Frith
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
11800699

View CC0 License

