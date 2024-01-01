https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800705Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDefense Housing by Marion Post WolcottOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800705View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 883 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2575 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5464 x 4020 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5464 x 4020 px | 300 dpi | 125.73 MBFree DownloadDefense Housing by Marion Post WolcottMore