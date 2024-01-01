https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800708Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIce Pail and Cover by Oomersi MawjiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11800708View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 902 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2630 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5502 x 7321 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5502 x 7321 px | 300 dpi | 202.49 MBFree DownloadIce Pail and Cover by Oomersi MawjiMore