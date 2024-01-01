https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800749Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrench Fashion Photograph by Charles ReutlingerOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800749View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 788 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2300 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3690 x 5616 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3690 x 5616 px | 300 dpi | 59.34 MBFree DownloadFrench Fashion Photograph by Charles ReutlingerMore