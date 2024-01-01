rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800828
Oval Rustic Dish with Shells and Reptiles by Palissy Bernard
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Oval Rustic Dish with Shells and Reptiles by Palissy Bernard

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11800828

View License

Oval Rustic Dish with Shells and Reptiles by Palissy Bernard

More