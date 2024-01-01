rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800856
Plate, 'The Tyrant's Foe, The People's Friend'
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plate, 'The Tyrant's Foe, The People's Friend'

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11800856

View License

Plate, 'The Tyrant's Foe, The People's Friend'

More