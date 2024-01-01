https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCosmetic or Medicine Box in the Form of a Clamshell with Phoenix (Fenghuang)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800864View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1117 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2572 x 2394 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2572 x 2394 px | 300 dpi | 11.48 MBFree DownloadCosmetic or Medicine Box in the Form of a Clamshell with Phoenix (Fenghuang)More