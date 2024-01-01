rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800906
Evening Dress (Habit de Rigueur) by Alexandra Exter 1882 1949 also active Ukraine and France
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11800906

