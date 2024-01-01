https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800912Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCouples In Juke Joint, Moore Haven, Fla. by Marion Post WolcottOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800912View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 915 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2669 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3600 x 4720 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3600 x 4720 px | 300 dpi | 48.67 MBFree DownloadCouples In Juke Joint, Moore Haven, Fla. by Marion Post WolcottMore