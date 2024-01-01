rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800982
Pair of Plates from the Rousseau Service by Félix Bracquemond and Lebeuf Milliet et Cie
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11800982

View CC0 License

