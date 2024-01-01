rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800985
Woman's Ensemble (Bodice, Skirt, and Hat) by Mmes Polhamus and McGrath
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11800985

View CC0 License

