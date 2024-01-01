https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800985Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman's Ensemble (Bodice, Skirt, and Hat) by Mmes Polhamus and McGrathOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11800985View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2375 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2482 x 3657 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2482 x 3657 px | 300 dpi | 13.7 MBFree DownloadWoman's Ensemble (Bodice, Skirt, and Hat) by Mmes Polhamus and McGrathMore