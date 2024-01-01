rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801161
Set of Ecclesiastical Vestments (Partes de un terno eclesiástico) Chasuble (Casulla) by Workshop of Manuel José de Mena…
Set of Ecclesiastical Vestments (Partes de un terno eclesiástico) Chasuble (Casulla) by Workshop of Manuel José de Mena Cárdenas

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11801161

View CC0 License

