https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPurple-capped lory vintage bird illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11804190View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3680 x 4600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3680 x 4600 px | 300 dpi | 96.9 MBPurple-capped lory vintage bird illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More